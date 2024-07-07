Brad Pitt's F1 Movie and Larry the Cat's Constant Presence Amidst Political Change
The title for Brad Pitt's much-anticipated Formula One film was revealed as 'F1'. Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, it is set for a June release. Meanwhile, despite political upheaval in Britain, Larry the Downing Street cat remains a fixture at Number 10.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 18:25 IST
Brad Pitt's much-anticipated Formula One film has finally been titled 'F1'. The movie, which is being filmed at various racetracks around the world, is set to hit cinemas next June. Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, this collaboration aims to capture the high-octane excitement of the sport.
In the midst of sweeping changes in British politics, one constant remains: Larry the Cat. Officially titled the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, Larry was seen exploring his domain at 10 Downing Street, the iconic black door now serving as the entrance for his sixth prime minister.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Keir Starmer's Quiet Brexit Strategy: The Path to Downing Street
New Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives at Downing Street to take charge as UK’s 58th leader.
Brad Pitt's F1 Movie Gets an Official Title, and Larry the Cat Stays Put Amid Downing Street Changes
Larry the Downing Street Cat: The Unchanging Heart of British Politics
Brad Pitt's F1 Movie Titled 'F1', Larry the Cat Remains at Downing Street