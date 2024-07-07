Left Menu

Brad Pitt's F1 Movie and Larry the Cat's Constant Presence Amidst Political Change

The title for Brad Pitt's much-anticipated Formula One film was revealed as 'F1'. Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, it is set for a June release. Meanwhile, despite political upheaval in Britain, Larry the Downing Street cat remains a fixture at Number 10.

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt's much-anticipated Formula One film has finally been titled 'F1'. The movie, which is being filmed at various racetracks around the world, is set to hit cinemas next June. Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, this collaboration aims to capture the high-octane excitement of the sport.

In the midst of sweeping changes in British politics, one constant remains: Larry the Cat. Officially titled the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, Larry was seen exploring his domain at 10 Downing Street, the iconic black door now serving as the entrance for his sixth prime minister.

