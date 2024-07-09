Indian Adaptation of Jamie Dornan's 'The Tourist' Announced

Jamie Dornan-starrer 'The Tourist' is set to receive an Indian adaptation. Banijay Asia has secured a deal with All3Media International, the distributor of 'The Tourist,' to develop a local version, Variety reported.

Originally penned by Harry and Jack Williams, 'The Tourist' features Dornan as a man who wakes up in Australia with amnesia following a car crash. He seeks answers and encounters a local woman who remembers him, helping him piece together his identity. Clues suggest that he has a dark past he must escape before it catches up with him.

The show's second season, which premiered earlier this year, relocates the characters to Ireland as the mystery intensifies. The original series was created by Two Brothers Pictures and Highview Productions.

Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer for Banijay Asia & EndemolShine India, stated, 'We at Banijay are huge fans of Two Brothers and the thrilling masterpieces that they craft. 'The Tourist' offers a unique blend of mystery and suspense that we believe will resonate deeply with our viewers. We are ecstatic to bring an adaptation of such a gripping and internationally celebrated series to Indian audiences.' Sabrina Duguet, EVP for Asia Pacific at All3Media International, added, ''The Tourist' has been a phenomenal success globally, and we are delighted to see it being adapted for the Indian market. Banijay Asia has an impressive track record of creating high-quality local adaptations, and we are confident they will deliver an exceptional version of this globally loved thriller.'

