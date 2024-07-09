Prosecutors Push for New Charges Against Harvey Weinstein Amidst Fresh Assault Allegations

Prosecutors are investigating new allegations of violent sexual assaults against former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, seeking a fresh indictment after his prior conviction was overturned. Prosecutor Nicole Blumberg announced at a Manhattan criminal court that these assaults fall within the statute of limitations.

In 2020, Weinstein was found guilty of rape, marking a significant moment for the #MeToo movement. The jury confirmed Weinstein sexually assaulted Miriam Haley in 2006 and raped Jessica Mann in 2013, among over 80 accusations against him. He was sentenced to 23 years, but the conviction was overturned due to procedural errors by the trial judge.

Weinstein's attorney, Arthur Aidala, condemned the move to add new victims to the case, arguing it was unfair. Weinstein, suffering medical issues in solitary confinement, faces a new trial in the fall. Additionally, he was sentenced to 16 years in a California rape trial, unaffected by the New York ruling.

