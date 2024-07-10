Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain Ignite Tensions in 'Mothers' Instinct' Trailer

Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain are poised to captivate audiences in the forthcoming psychological drama 'Mothers' Instinct,' according to a gripping new trailer. The film spotlights the intense evolution of their characters' friendship into a fierce rivalry, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. This marks the directorial debut of veteran cinematographer Benoit Delhomme, under Neon Production House.

Set in the 1960s, 'Mothers' Instinct' follows the seemingly perfect lives of suburban wives Alice, portrayed by Hathaway, and Celine, played by Chastain. Their serene existence is shattered by a tragic accident involving one of their sons, leading to a cascade of guilt, suspicion, and paranoia that strains their unbreakable bond. The trailer reveals the psychological turmoil gripping both women in the wake of the incident.

Celine's emotional plea to Alice, 'Something is broken inside of me, and I need you,' heightens the film's tension, setting the stage for an intense psychological battle. As accusations increasingly define their interactions, the polished facades of both characters start to crumble, unveiling darker motivations.

Produced by Anton and financed by Hathaway and Chastain alongside Kelly Carmichael under Chastain's Freckle Films banner, 'Mothers' Instinct' is a remake of the 2018 Belgian film 'Duelles,' according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film offers a retro-thriller experience, juxtaposing the pristine 1960s suburban setting with the characters' unraveling psyches.

The trailer provides a glimpse into the complex relationship dynamics between Alice and Celine as their maternal instincts transform into a dangerous game of manipulation and mistrust. 'Mothers' Instinct' is expected to premiere in select theatres on July 26, followed by a digital release on August 13, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

