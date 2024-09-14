Left Menu

Global Music Collaboration: Alan Walker and Pritam Unite for 'Children Of The Sun'

Norwegian DJ Alan Walker and Bollywood composer Pritam have teamed up for a new track titled 'Children Of The Sun', featuring vocals by Vishal Mishra. Released by Warner Music India, the song is set to promote cultural unity and will be available on September 26. Walker's tour in India starts on September 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 16:41 IST
Represtative Image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • India

Norwegian DJ Alan Walker and Bollywood composer Pritam have joined forces for an upcoming track, 'Children Of The Sun'.

Described as a global anthem celebrating culture, camaraderie, and community, the song features vocals from Vishal Mishra and will be released by Warner Music India on September 26.

Walker, known for his hit single 'Faded', expressed satisfaction with the collaboration, highlighting the song's hopeful message and blend of different sounds and languages. Pritam, who has composed for numerous films, shared his excitement about the project, emphasizing music's power to heal and unite. Walker's 10-city India tour is set to begin on September 27 in Kolkata, ending in Hyderabad on October 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

