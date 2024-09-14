Global Music Collaboration: Alan Walker and Pritam Unite for 'Children Of The Sun'

Norwegian DJ Alan Walker and Bollywood composer Pritam have joined forces for an upcoming track, 'Children Of The Sun'.

Described as a global anthem celebrating culture, camaraderie, and community, the song features vocals from Vishal Mishra and will be released by Warner Music India on September 26.

Walker, known for his hit single 'Faded', expressed satisfaction with the collaboration, highlighting the song's hopeful message and blend of different sounds and languages. Pritam, who has composed for numerous films, shared his excitement about the project, emphasizing music's power to heal and unite. Walker's 10-city India tour is set to begin on September 27 in Kolkata, ending in Hyderabad on October 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)