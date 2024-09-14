Reimagining a Nation: India's Architectural Evolution

A special exhibition at the Nehru Centre in London will showcase the dynamism and sustainability of India's built environment. The event, led by noted architect and urban planner Dikshu C. Kukreja, aims to highlight the country's socio-urban evolution over the past 50 years.

Dikshu C. Kukreja, who also serves as Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Albania to India, will unveil 'Reimagining a Nation: Architectural Transformations in Post-Independent India' this month. The exhibition will run until October 4.

The exhibition, organized by the CP Kukreja Foundation for Design Excellence, features a curated selection of concept notes, sketches, images, and drawings. It aims to challenge conventional Western perceptions of Indian architecture and emphasize its modernism, sustainability, and innovation.

"This exhibition serves as a testament to the architectural evolution of India over the past 50 years," Kukreja said ahead of the event. "It offers a fresh narrative showcasing the country's rich and diverse built environment."

The exhibition will span India's architectural journey from the modernist buildings of the 1970s and 80s to the cutting-edge sustainable designs of today.

"Through this exhibition, we aim to bring forth the stories behind India's architectural transformations," added Arunima Kukreja, Director of CP Kukreja Foundation for Design Excellence.

Backed by the British High Commission, the exhibition also highlights the impact of CP Kukreja Architects, established in 1969.

By examining its projects, the curation provides insight into how the firm and India's urban planning have evolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)