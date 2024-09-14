Left Menu

Tamil Superstar Vijay's Final Film Before Political Entry to be Directed by H Vinoth

Tamil superstar Vijay's 69th film will be directed by H Vinoth and is set for an October 2025 release. This will be Vijay's last film before focusing on his political career with his party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam. The project is produced by KVN Productions, featuring music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 18:13 IST
Tamil Superstar Vijay's Final Film Before Political Entry to be Directed by H Vinoth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker H Vinoth is set to direct Tamil superstar Vijay's 69th feature film, as announced by the production team on Saturday.

The untitled film, scheduled for an October 2025 release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, marks Vijay's swansong in cinema before his full-time political career.

Vijay, known for hits like "Leo," "Mersal," "Master," and "Bigil," launched his political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) in February, with plans to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

H Vinoth, recognized for helming 2017's ''Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru'' and several Ajith-starring films, will direct this much-anticipated project.

KVN Productions, a Bengaluru-based banner, is bankrolling their first Tamil movie, which will also feature music by Anirudh Ravichander.

''Our first Tamil film is #Thalapathy69, directed by the visionary #HVinoth, with music by the sensational Rockstar @anirudhofficial,'' the production team announced on social media.

Venkat K Narayana will produce the project with Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith N K as co-producers. Vijay's last on-screen appearance was in "The Greatest of All Time," directed by Venkat Prabhu and released in August by AGS Entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024