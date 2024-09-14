Tamil Superstar Vijay's Final Film Before Political Entry to be Directed by H Vinoth

Filmmaker H Vinoth is set to direct Tamil superstar Vijay's 69th feature film, as announced by the production team on Saturday.

The untitled film, scheduled for an October 2025 release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, marks Vijay's swansong in cinema before his full-time political career.

Vijay, known for hits like "Leo," "Mersal," "Master," and "Bigil," launched his political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) in February, with plans to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

H Vinoth, recognized for helming 2017's ''Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru'' and several Ajith-starring films, will direct this much-anticipated project.

KVN Productions, a Bengaluru-based banner, is bankrolling their first Tamil movie, which will also feature music by Anirudh Ravichander.

''Our first Tamil film is #Thalapathy69, directed by the visionary #HVinoth, with music by the sensational Rockstar @anirudhofficial,'' the production team announced on social media.

Venkat K Narayana will produce the project with Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith N K as co-producers. Vijay's last on-screen appearance was in "The Greatest of All Time," directed by Venkat Prabhu and released in August by AGS Entertainment.

