Left Menu

Billionaire's Spacewalk: A New Milestone in Private Space Exploration

Billionaire Jared Isaacman and his crew completed a groundbreaking five-day space trip, including the first private spacewalk. Their SpaceX capsule splashed down near Florida, covering a record altitude. The mission tested new spacesuit technology, aiming for future Mars expeditions. Isaacman financed the Polaris mission with SpaceX.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capecanaveral | Updated: 15-09-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 20:39 IST
Billionaire's Spacewalk: A New Milestone in Private Space Exploration

Tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and his crew concluded a historic five-day space journey with a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico early Sunday. The team made history with the first private spacewalk, ascending higher than any human has since NASA's moon missions.

The SpaceX Dragon capsule, carrying Isaacman, two SpaceX engineers, and a former Air Force Thunderbird pilot, returned safely to Earth near Florida's Dry Tortugas. Their journey saw them reach a record altitude of 875 miles, eclipsing the heights of both the International Space Station and the Hubble Space Telescope.

Isaacman's mission aims to pave the way for future Mars expeditions by testing new spacesuit technology. This was his second flight with SpaceX under the Polaris program, which he funds in collaboration with the company. He's set for two more missions despite keeping the costs undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024