Billionaire's Spacewalk: A New Milestone in Private Space Exploration

Tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and his crew concluded a historic five-day space journey with a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico early Sunday. The team made history with the first private spacewalk, ascending higher than any human has since NASA's moon missions.

The SpaceX Dragon capsule, carrying Isaacman, two SpaceX engineers, and a former Air Force Thunderbird pilot, returned safely to Earth near Florida's Dry Tortugas. Their journey saw them reach a record altitude of 875 miles, eclipsing the heights of both the International Space Station and the Hubble Space Telescope.

Isaacman's mission aims to pave the way for future Mars expeditions by testing new spacesuit technology. This was his second flight with SpaceX under the Polaris program, which he funds in collaboration with the company. He's set for two more missions despite keeping the costs undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)