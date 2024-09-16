Gukesh Challenges Liren for World Chess Crown in November Showdown

Defending world chess champion Ding Liren has admitted that his challenger, Indian prodigy D Gukesh, could be the favorite to win their highly-anticipated title match in November. Liren acknowledged his own performance decline over the past year.

Both players are currently showcasing their skills in the 45th Chess Olympiad, where Gukesh's Indian team has achieved five straight victories. Alongside Liren's China and hosts Hungary, they currently hold the top spot.

The decisive world championship matchup is scheduled for November 20 to December 15 in Singapore, with a prize fund of USD 2.50 million. Should Gukesh triumph, he would become the first Indian to claim the title since Viswanathan Anand, who won it five times.

(With inputs from agencies.)