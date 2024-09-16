Scandal-Ridden Former BBC Anchor Huw Edwards Sentenced

Former BBC news anchor Huw Edwards, a once-prominent media figure in Britain, received a suspended prison sentence on Monday for possessing indecent images of children on his phone.

At 63, Edwards pleaded guilty in Westminster Magistrates' Court to three counts of making indecent images of children, a charge stemming from photos sent to him via WhatsApp by a convicted pedophile.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring issued a six-month prison term, suspended for two years. 'It is not an exaggeration to say your long-earned reputation is in tatters,' Goldspring stated.

Edwards' downfall has caused turmoil at the BBC, which revealed he was paid about 200,000 pounds (USD 263,000) for five months post-arrest. The broadcaster has requested he repay this amount.

Previously one of the BBC's top earners, Edwards was suspended in July 2023 over separate allegations involving a teenager and sexually explicit photos, though no charges were filed. His wife later disclosed his involvement and his subsequent hospitalization for mental health issues.

Edwards never returned to broadcasting and resigned in April for health reasons. His BBC career, which began in Wales four decades ago, saw him as the lead nighttime news anchor and coverage of significant events like Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022 and elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)