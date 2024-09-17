Left Menu

Batman to Make History with Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

DC's Batman will be the first superhero to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The star will be unveiled on September 26 at 6764 Hollywood Boulevard, near the Hollywood Guinness World Records Museum.

Batman (Image source: DC). Image Credit: ANI
DC's iconic superhero Batman is set to make history as the first superhero to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony will take place on September 26 at 6764 Hollywood Boulevard, in front of The Hollywood Guinness World Records Museum, according to Billboard.

Michael Empric, an official Guinness World Records adjudicator, will certify Batman's historic achievement. Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, shared, 'The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to honor our first superhero on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! The one, the only, Batman! Fans worldwide will be thrilled to know that Batman will have his star dedicated next to television's Batman, Adam West, and co-creator Bob Kane.'

DC Comics' president Jim Lee, publisher and chief creative officer, Anne DePies, and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce president Steve Nissen will also be present at the event. Batman, created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger for DC Comics, first debuted in 1939's Detective Comics #27. The Batman TV series, featuring Adam West and Burt Ward, premiered in 1966 and its theme song won a Grammy Award. The franchise, under filmmakers from Christopher Nolan to Zack Snyder, has grossed over USD 6.8 billion worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

