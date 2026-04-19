Charles Dance Joins 'The Batman Part II': A Star-Studded Sequel

Veteran actor Charles Dance is in discussions to join 'The Batman Part II'. Known for his role in 'Game of Thrones', Dance may play Charles Dent. The film, starring Robert Pattinson, releases in 2027 and is directed by Matt Reeves. Filming takes place in London.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-04-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 11:52 IST
Charles Dance Joins 'The Batman Part II': A Star-Studded Sequel
actor
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned actor Charles Dance is in negotiation to become part of the star-studded cast of 'The Batman Part II', the highly anticipated sequel from DC Studios featuring Robert Pattinson returning as Bruce Wayne.

Dance, celebrated for his role as Tywin Lannister in 'Game of Thrones', is reportedly set to play Charles Dent, the father of Gotham's district attorney, Harvey Dent, portrayed by Sebastian Stan. The latest installment, directed by Matt Reeves and co-written with Mattson Tomlin, is scheduled for release on October 1, 2027, with filming planned in London.

Reeves' unique portrayal of Gotham City and its iconic protector has received widespread acclaim within the DC franchise. Following the success of 'The Batman', which inspired the Emmy-winning HBO Max series 'The Penguin', 'The Batman Part II' will continue the storyline left in the aftermath of the Riddler's flood. The cast will also feature prominent actors Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, and Barry Keoghan.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Cheap Electricity: World Bank Reveals What Really Attracts AI Data Centre Investment

Why Colombia's Migrant Legalization Model Could Reshape Global Refugee and Development Policies

From Budgets to Better Lives: ADB's SPICES Framework Reshapes Social Protection Assessment

Why Better Governance Has Not Delivered Stronger Manufacturing Growth in Vietnam, Says ADB

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026