Charles Dance Joins 'The Batman Part II': A Star-Studded Sequel

Renowned actor Charles Dance is in negotiation to become part of the star-studded cast of 'The Batman Part II', the highly anticipated sequel from DC Studios featuring Robert Pattinson returning as Bruce Wayne.

Dance, celebrated for his role as Tywin Lannister in 'Game of Thrones', is reportedly set to play Charles Dent, the father of Gotham's district attorney, Harvey Dent, portrayed by Sebastian Stan. The latest installment, directed by Matt Reeves and co-written with Mattson Tomlin, is scheduled for release on October 1, 2027, with filming planned in London.

Reeves' unique portrayal of Gotham City and its iconic protector has received widespread acclaim within the DC franchise. Following the success of 'The Batman', which inspired the Emmy-winning HBO Max series 'The Penguin', 'The Batman Part II' will continue the storyline left in the aftermath of the Riddler's flood. The cast will also feature prominent actors Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, and Barry Keoghan.