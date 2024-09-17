Left Menu

Hip-Hop Icon Arrested: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Indicted on Sexual Assault Allegations

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the renowned hip-hop mogul, was arrested in New York following a federal grand jury indictment on unspecified charges. His indictment stems from numerous allegations of sexual assault. Combs' lawyer criticized the prosecution's decision, calling it unjust and defending Combs' character. More details are expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 17-09-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 12:58 IST
Hip-Hop Icon Arrested: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Indicted on Sexual Assault Allegations
Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean "Diddy" Combs, the prominent hip-hop mogul, was arrested late Monday in New York after a federal grand jury indicted him on still undisclosed charges. The indictment, as yet sealed, marks a significant development in a case laden with severe allegations.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams confirmed that federal agents have Combs in custody. Speaking to the press, Williams noted that the indictment is expected to be unsealed by morning, promising further details thereafter.

The arrest took place in a Manhattan hotel lobby, as confirmed by a source to The Associated Press who requested anonymity. Combs' lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, stated that his client had been actively cooperating with the federal investigation and had even moved to New York in anticipation of the charges. Agnifilo described the prosecution's decision as unjust and emphasized Combs' innocence, asking the public to withhold judgment until all facts are known.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024