Hip-Hop Icon Arrested: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Indicted on Sexual Assault Allegations

Sean "Diddy" Combs, the prominent hip-hop mogul, was arrested late Monday in New York after a federal grand jury indicted him on still undisclosed charges. The indictment, as yet sealed, marks a significant development in a case laden with severe allegations.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams confirmed that federal agents have Combs in custody. Speaking to the press, Williams noted that the indictment is expected to be unsealed by morning, promising further details thereafter.

The arrest took place in a Manhattan hotel lobby, as confirmed by a source to The Associated Press who requested anonymity. Combs' lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, stated that his client had been actively cooperating with the federal investigation and had even moved to New York in anticipation of the charges. Agnifilo described the prosecution's decision as unjust and emphasized Combs' innocence, asking the public to withhold judgment until all facts are known.

