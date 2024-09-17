Netflix Greenlights Season Five of 'Emily in Paris' Amid Positive Reception

In a move that delighted fans, streaming giant Netflix has officially renewed 'Emily in Paris' for a highly anticipated fifth season.

The decision comes just days after the premiere of the second half of season four, which continues to capture the audience's imagination.

The popular romantic comedy series, starring Lily Collins, follows Emily Cooper, an American from Chicago, as she adapts to her new life in Paris. The show's creator, Darren Star, expressed excitement about extending Emily's adventures to Rome and Paris.

(With inputs from agencies.)