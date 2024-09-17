Swachh Bharat Mission: A Decade of Transformative Cleanliness and Empowerment

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday praised the Swachh Bharat Mission as a powerful catalyst for women empowerment and job creation, noting its revolutionary impact on public attitudes towards cleanliness.

Speaking at the 'Swachhta Hi Seva 2024' campaign in Jhunjhunu, Dhankhar emphasized the decade-long shift in mindset initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2014 declaration from the Red Fort.

Dhankhar highlighted the mission's broad economic benefits, including the engagement of 10,000 self-help groups and significant youth involvement through the 'Mera Yuva Bharat' program, positioning India as a global leader in waste management and circular economy.

