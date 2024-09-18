Left Menu

Historic Booker Prize Shortlist: A Strong Feminine Presence

For the first time in its 55-year history, the Booker Prize shortlist boasts a strong female presence, with five out of six authors being women. This year's finalists include diverse narratives from authors like Samantha Harvey, Rachel Kushner, and Anne Michaels. The winner will be announced on November 12 in London.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:24 IST
Historic Booker Prize Shortlist: A Strong Feminine Presence
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

For the first time in the 55-year history of the Booker Prize, the prestigious literary award's shortlist features a strong feminine influence, with five out of six finalists being women authors.

Notable nominees include British writer Samantha Harvey with her space-set novel 'Orbital', American Rachel Kushner for her spy thriller 'Creation Lake', Canadian Anne Michaels for her familial tale 'Held', Australian Charlotte Wood for her philosophical piece 'Stone Yard Devotional,' and debut Dutch author Yael van der Wouden for 'The Safekeep'. American Percival Everett is the only male contender with his Mark Twain ode, 'James'.

Edmund de Waal, chair of the 2024 judging panel, expressed pride in the shortlist, emphasizing the diverse perspectives and narratives of contemporary fiction. Gaby Wood, Chief Executive of the Booker Prize Foundation, echoed the sentiment, looking forward to more readers discovering these works. The winner, who will receive GBP 50,000, will be named on November 12 in London.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024