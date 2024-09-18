Historic Booker Prize Shortlist: A Strong Feminine Presence

For the first time in the 55-year history of the Booker Prize, the prestigious literary award's shortlist features a strong feminine influence, with five out of six finalists being women authors.

Notable nominees include British writer Samantha Harvey with her space-set novel 'Orbital', American Rachel Kushner for her spy thriller 'Creation Lake', Canadian Anne Michaels for her familial tale 'Held', Australian Charlotte Wood for her philosophical piece 'Stone Yard Devotional,' and debut Dutch author Yael van der Wouden for 'The Safekeep'. American Percival Everett is the only male contender with his Mark Twain ode, 'James'.

Edmund de Waal, chair of the 2024 judging panel, expressed pride in the shortlist, emphasizing the diverse perspectives and narratives of contemporary fiction. Gaby Wood, Chief Executive of the Booker Prize Foundation, echoed the sentiment, looking forward to more readers discovering these works. The winner, who will receive GBP 50,000, will be named on November 12 in London.

