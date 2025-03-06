Left Menu

Barbados bestows prestigious award on PM Modi for 'strategic leadership' during Covid pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 18:15 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been bestowed with the prestigious 'Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados' award in recognition of his ''strategic leadership'' and ''valuable assistance'' during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Thursday that Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, received the award on behalf of Prime Minister Modi at a ceremony held in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The award symbolises the ''enduring friendship'' between the two nations, the MEA said.

''The award announcement was made by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley during a meeting with Prime Minister Modi on November 20, 2024, on the sidelines of the 2nd India-CARICOM Leaders' Summit in Georgetown, Guyana,'' it said.

The award has been bestowed upon Prime Minister Modi in ''recognition of his strategic leadership and valuable assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic,'' the statement said.

Mottley acknowledged the vital role played by Modi in strengthening international cooperation and support during the unprecedented situation brought about by the pandemic, it said.

While receiving the award on behalf of the prime minister, Margherita expressed his gratitude for the recognition, saying, ''It is a profound honour to represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accept this prestigious award on his behalf.'' ''This recognition underscores the deepening ties between India and Barbados, as well as our shared commitment to collaboration and development, especially in times of crisis,'' the statement quoted Margherita as saying.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1966, India and Barbados have fostered a robust partnership characterised by continuous engagement and development initiatives, the statement said.

