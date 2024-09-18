Left Menu

Passing of a Legend: Totò Schillaci, 1990 World Cup Icon, Dies at 59

Salvatore “Totò” Schillaci, famed Italian striker and top scorer of the 1990 World Cup, has passed away at the age of 59 after a battle with colon cancer. Honored with the Golden Boot and Ball for his stellar performance, his legacy remains an indelible part of Italian soccer history.

Salvatore "Totò" Schillaci, the celebrated Italian striker who topped the score charts at the 1990 World Cup, has died at the age of 59. The news was confirmed by Palermo Civico hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for colon cancer. Schillaci was admitted 11 days prior to his passing on Wednesday morning.

Schillaci made his mark on the world stage, scoring six goals during the tournament and earning the Golden Boot as the top scorer. Known for his passionate and fearless playing style, he also received the Golden Ball award, outshining famed players like Lothar Matthaus and Diego Maradona.

The Italian soccer federation's president, Gabriele Gravina, announced a minute of silence in Schillaci's honor before all games in the country this week. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni and former teammates, including Roberto Baggio, expressed their heartfelt tributes, remembering Totò's significant impact on Italian soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

