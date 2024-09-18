Left Menu

India's Bold Tourism Push: Showcasing at IFTM Top Resa 2024 in Paris

India is actively participating in the key tourism trade fair, IFTM Top Resa 2024 in Paris, to boost inbound tourism. The Incredible India Pavilion, inaugurated by Ambassador Jawed Ashraf, features diverse cultural attractions and modern travel opportunities. India's strategic effort aims to increase its footprint in international markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is making a significant impact at the IFTM Top Resa 2024, a premier tourism trade fair held in Paris, with intentions to ramp up inbound tourism.

The Ministry of Tourism has unveiled the Incredible India Pavilion, a vibrant showcase launched by Ambassador Jawed Ashraf, reflecting the nation's unique cultural and travel offerings.

This strategic participation aims to bolster India's presence in global tourism markets, spotlighting its rich heritage, yoga practices, and diverse travel destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

