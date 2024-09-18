India's Bold Tourism Push: Showcasing at IFTM Top Resa 2024 in Paris
India is actively participating in the key tourism trade fair, IFTM Top Resa 2024 in Paris, to boost inbound tourism. The Incredible India Pavilion, inaugurated by Ambassador Jawed Ashraf, features diverse cultural attractions and modern travel opportunities. India's strategic effort aims to increase its footprint in international markets.
India is making a significant impact at the IFTM Top Resa 2024, a premier tourism trade fair held in Paris, with intentions to ramp up inbound tourism.
The Ministry of Tourism has unveiled the Incredible India Pavilion, a vibrant showcase launched by Ambassador Jawed Ashraf, reflecting the nation's unique cultural and travel offerings.
This strategic participation aims to bolster India's presence in global tourism markets, spotlighting its rich heritage, yoga practices, and diverse travel destinations.
