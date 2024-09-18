Telangana's Vision: Continuity and Change under CM A Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy pledged to uphold the promising initiatives of previous administrations while acknowledging the need for improvements in policy. Reddy's commitment came during the launch of the state's MSME policy on Wednesday.

Reddy praised Hyderabad's development in IT and infrastructure, attributing its growth to the seamless policy continuation by former governments. He highlighted the foundational work by the Congress government in the 1960s that led to Hyderabad's thriving pharma industry.

The Chief Minister also announced a meeting with industry leaders to create a fund for the Young India Skills University. Reddy addressed the issue of farmers' suicides, suggesting diversification of family income sources and ensuring continued support through free power and a crop loan waiver.

