Telangana's Vision: Continuity and Change under CM A Revanth Reddy

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy promises to uphold previous government initiatives while launching the new MSME policy. He emphasizes continuous improvement, infrastructural growth, support for the IT and pharma sectors, and farmers' welfare. The government also plans to establish the Young India Skills University funded by industry leaders.

Hyderabad | Updated: 18-09-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 17:10 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy pledged to uphold the promising initiatives of previous administrations while acknowledging the need for improvements in policy. Reddy's commitment came during the launch of the state's MSME policy on Wednesday.

Reddy praised Hyderabad's development in IT and infrastructure, attributing its growth to the seamless policy continuation by former governments. He highlighted the foundational work by the Congress government in the 1960s that led to Hyderabad's thriving pharma industry.

The Chief Minister also announced a meeting with industry leaders to create a fund for the Young India Skills University. Reddy addressed the issue of farmers' suicides, suggesting diversification of family income sources and ensuring continued support through free power and a crop loan waiver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

