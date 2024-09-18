Left Menu

RSS Chief Advocates for Vedic Embrace Amidst Changing Attitude Towards Sanatan Dharma

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the significance of leading a Vedic life and the resurgence of Sanatan Dharma. Bhagwat highlighted the wisdom in the Vedas, underscoring their relevance in both material and spiritual spheres. He urged people to study, apply, and propagate Vedic knowledge for societal welfare.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday called upon people to embrace a Vedic lifestyle, asserting that the time has arrived for the resurgence of Sanatan Dharma, with global attitudes towards it also shifting.

Addressing an event organized to launch the third edition of a Hindi commentary on the Vedas by Shripad Damodar Satvalekar, Bhagwat described the Vedas as a 'treasure of knowledge' containing vital life lessons for both material and spiritual well-being.

'Bharat and the Vedas are synonymous,' Bhagwat declared, urging people to read, practice, and disseminate Vedic knowledge to benefit society. He emphasized the enduring relevance of Vedic teachings, citing their ancient insights on various scientific phenomena, including the distance between the Earth and the Sun.

