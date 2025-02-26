Left Menu

A Spectacle of Spirituality: Amit Shah Joins Maha Shivratri at Isha Yoga Centre

Union Home Minister Amit Shah graced the festivities of Maha Shivratri at Isha Yoga Centre. The celebration featured religious ceremonies, a Mahamantra initiation, and thrilling musical performances. The event, spanning from February 26-27, marks spiritual growth and the celestial union of Lord Shiva with Goddess Parvati.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Sadhguru (Photo/Isha Foundation). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah joined the grand festivities of Maha Shivratri at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, an event led by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, the founder of Isha Foundation. As part of the religious ceremony, Shah offered prayers at the Dhyanling, a significant spiritual gesture.

Sadhguru is set to initiate attendees into the Mahamantra, 'Om Namah Shivaya,' during a midnight session, promising transformation and well-being. Additionally, he will introduce a new meditation app, 'Miracle of the Mind,' featuring a concise 7-minute guided meditation, aimed at simplifying daily spiritual practices.

The night promises dynamic performances by famed artists such as Ajay-Atul, Muktidan Gadhvi, Paraox, and others, maintaining energy levels across the 12-hour sacred gathering. The celebration starts at 6 pm on February 26 and concludes at 6 am on February 27, embodying the triumph of divine love and spiritual enlightenment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

