Left Menu

Controversy Over Tirupati Laddu Ingredients: Allegations and Denials

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous YSRCP government of using substandard ingredients and animal fat in the Tirupati laddu. The claim led to a strong rebuttal from YSRCP leaders, who labeled the statement as malicious. The controversy has sparked a significant political debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 19-09-2024 01:06 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 01:06 IST
Controversy Over Tirupati Laddu Ingredients: Allegations and Denials
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has stirred a significant controversy by alleging that substandard ingredients and animal fat were used in the making of the Tirupati laddu during the previous YSRCP government. This laddu is a consecrated sweet distributed at the revered Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, managed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Naidu made the accusations while addressing an NDA legislature party meeting, asserting that the current administration uses pure ghee, thereby improving the prasad's quality. However, senior YSRCP leader and former TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy condemned Naidu's allegations as malicious and accused him of attempting to score political points.

The issue further escalated when Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh criticized the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy administration for allegedly disrespecting the religious sentiments of numerous devotees. In response, Subba Reddy challenged Naidu to take an oath over the issue before the deity, along with his family, to prove his claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024