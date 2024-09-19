Controversy Over Tirupati Laddu Ingredients: Allegations and Denials

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has stirred a significant controversy by alleging that substandard ingredients and animal fat were used in the making of the Tirupati laddu during the previous YSRCP government. This laddu is a consecrated sweet distributed at the revered Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, managed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Naidu made the accusations while addressing an NDA legislature party meeting, asserting that the current administration uses pure ghee, thereby improving the prasad's quality. However, senior YSRCP leader and former TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy condemned Naidu's allegations as malicious and accused him of attempting to score political points.

The issue further escalated when Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh criticized the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy administration for allegedly disrespecting the religious sentiments of numerous devotees. In response, Subba Reddy challenged Naidu to take an oath over the issue before the deity, along with his family, to prove his claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)