Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to New Sexual Assault Charge Amid Retrial Uncertainties

Harvey Weinstein, the former Hollywood mogul whose earlier sex crimes conviction was recently overturned, pleaded not guilty to a new sexual assault charge on Wednesday. This plea comes nearly five months after the New York Court of Appeals overturned his previous conviction due to unfair trial conditions.

Weinstein, 72, appeared in Manhattan state court before Justice Curtis Farber, recovering from emergency heart surgery and wearing a dark suit and blue tie. He faces multiple charges, including another first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape, to which he has also pleaded not guilty.

The latest charge alleges Weinstein assaulted a woman in a Manhattan hotel in 2006. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg commended the survivor for coming forward, while Weinstein's accusers and prosecutors prepare for an uncertain retrial. Weinstein's lawyer insists on a swift trial, but a retrial date remains unset as further investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)