Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to New Sexual Assault Charge Amid Retrial Uncertainties
Harvey Weinstein, the former Hollywood mogul, pleaded not guilty to a new sexual assault charge, following an overturned conviction earlier this year. Weinstein, who is facing multiple charges and health issues, attended the hearing in a Manhattan court. The new charge may delay the retrial originally set for November.
Harvey Weinstein, the former Hollywood mogul whose earlier sex crimes conviction was recently overturned, pleaded not guilty to a new sexual assault charge on Wednesday. This plea comes nearly five months after the New York Court of Appeals overturned his previous conviction due to unfair trial conditions.
Weinstein, 72, appeared in Manhattan state court before Justice Curtis Farber, recovering from emergency heart surgery and wearing a dark suit and blue tie. He faces multiple charges, including another first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape, to which he has also pleaded not guilty.
The latest charge alleges Weinstein assaulted a woman in a Manhattan hotel in 2006. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg commended the survivor for coming forward, while Weinstein's accusers and prosecutors prepare for an uncertain retrial. Weinstein's lawyer insists on a swift trial, but a retrial date remains unset as further investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Harvey Weinstein Faces New Sex Crime Charges Ahead of Retrial
Harvey Weinstein Faces New Charges Amidst Health Crisis
Weinstein's Retrial: New Charges and Health Concerns
Harvey Weinstein indicted on additional sex crimes charges ahead of New York retrial, prosecutors say, reports AP.
Harvey Weinstein Faces New Charges as NY Retrial Approaches