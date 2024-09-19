Tree Ganesha: Viral Desai's Green Initiative Transforms Ganesh Chaturthi

Viral Desai, widely celebrated as the 'Greenman of India,' has leveraged the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi to launch a 10-day environmental awareness campaign, aptly named 'Tree Ganesha.' This year, thousands of students from local schools and colleges have joined the initiative.

The primary aim of the campaign is to educate young people about the importance of environmental conservation and sustainable living. Each student participating receives a sapling, symbolizing their commitment to a greener future. The theme, 'Let's Create Urban Forests,' emphasizes the urgent need for more green spaces in urban areas.

The initiative has garnered official support from various government agencies, including the Surat Police, Gujarat Forest Department, and the Gujarat Pollution Control Board. By encouraging the public to plant trees and adopt eco-friendly practices, 'Tree Ganesha' sets a significant example for the broader community to emulate.

(With inputs from agencies.)