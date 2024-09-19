Left Menu

Two-Headed Calf in Mangaluru Captures Local and Veterinary Attention

A two-headed calf born in Mangaluru has attracted local and veterinary interest. Named by owner Jayaram Jogi, the polycephalic calf is healthy but faces substantial challenges, particularly in standing and feeding. Long-term survival hinges on continued care and the calf’s ability to suckle normally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 19-09-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mangaluru. A unique calf with two heads has captured the attention of both locals and veterinarians in the area. Despite its unusual condition, the calf is currently in good health, though its future remains uncertain.

Jayaram Jogi, the owner of the cow that birthed the calf, stated that the calf was born on Tuesday. Notably, the cow has not rejected the unusual offspring, but the calf has not started suckling and is being bottle-fed instead. Veterinarians have diagnosed the calf with polycephaly—a condition where two heads are joined to a single body. Of its four eyes, only the outer pair are functional.

Despite its health, the calf faces significant hurdles, notably an inability to stand due to the disproportionate weight of its heads. Local veterinarians who have examined the calf confirmed its good health but emphasized that its survival will depend on dedicated care. Polycephalic calves generally face poor survival rates, making this calf's condition particularly notable.

The owners and knowledgeable community members are diligently working to provide the calf with the best possible care. Mulky Taluk veterinary officials mentioned that if the calf can learn to feed normally, it stands a better chance of surviving longer, despite the inherent challenges of its condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

