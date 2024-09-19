Siddhant Chaturvedi: Pushing Boundaries with Every Performance

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi says he has learned to raise the bar with each performance because whenever he has tried to do something easy, it hasn't worked for him.

The actor, known for his transition from a Chartered Accountant (CA) to an actor with roles in 'Inside Edge' and 'Gully Boy', is set to feature in 'Dhadak 3'.

Chaturvedi expressed satisfaction in his former career as a CA, but he chose to leave it behind to embrace unknown challenges in acting. 'I try to do that with every film. So, whenever I tried to do something easy, I didn't feel good and people (audiences) didn't feel good. So, you've to push the bar always,' he told PTI.

The actor also highlighted that 'Dhadak 2' is another intense project. The sequel reportedly has borrowed only the title from the 2018 film 'Dhadak,' the Hindi remake of the Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat.' Directed by Shazia Iqbal, 'Dhadak 2' stars Triptii Dimri and is produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures.

Chaturvedi may also star in a romance drama opposite Mrunal Thakur, produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. However, details about this project remain unconfirmed since it hasn't been officially announced yet.

Currently, Chaturvedi awaits the release of his first solo hero film, 'Yudhra,' an action thriller directed by Ravi Udyawar of 'Mom' fame, which is set to release on Friday.

