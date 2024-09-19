Left Menu

Siddhant Chaturvedi: Pushing Boundaries with Every Performance

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals his commitment to raising the bar with each performance, as doing something easy hasn’t worked for him. The former chartered accountant discusses his upcoming projects, including 'Dhadak 3', the sequel 'Dhadak 2' directed by Shazia Iqbal, and his upcoming solo hero film 'Yudhra'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-09-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:55 IST
Siddhant Chaturvedi: Pushing Boundaries with Every Performance
Siddhant Chaturvedi
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi says he has learned to raise the bar with each performance because whenever he has tried to do something easy, it hasn't worked for him.

The actor, known for his transition from a Chartered Accountant (CA) to an actor with roles in 'Inside Edge' and 'Gully Boy', is set to feature in 'Dhadak 3'.

Chaturvedi expressed satisfaction in his former career as a CA, but he chose to leave it behind to embrace unknown challenges in acting. 'I try to do that with every film. So, whenever I tried to do something easy, I didn't feel good and people (audiences) didn't feel good. So, you've to push the bar always,' he told PTI.

The actor also highlighted that 'Dhadak 2' is another intense project. The sequel reportedly has borrowed only the title from the 2018 film 'Dhadak,' the Hindi remake of the Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat.' Directed by Shazia Iqbal, 'Dhadak 2' stars Triptii Dimri and is produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures.

Chaturvedi may also star in a romance drama opposite Mrunal Thakur, produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. However, details about this project remain unconfirmed since it hasn't been officially announced yet.

Currently, Chaturvedi awaits the release of his first solo hero film, 'Yudhra,' an action thriller directed by Ravi Udyawar of 'Mom' fame, which is set to release on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024