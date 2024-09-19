Shreya Chaudhry Enthralled for 'The Mehta Boys' Premiere at CSAFF

Shreya Chaudhry, the rising sensation, is exhilarated as her upcoming film 'The Mehta Boys' is set to premiere globally at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF). Helmed by Boman Irani, the film stars Boman Irani, Shreya Chaudhry, and Avinash Tiwary, and explores the strained relationship between a father and son, delving deep into themes of identity, family, and belonging.

'The Mehta Boys' tells the story of a father and son forced to spend 48 turbulent hours together, offering a poignant look at the complexities of their relationship. The film is penned by Boman Irani and Oscar-winning writer Alex Dinelaris, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup. It is a production of Irani Movietone LLP and Chalkboard Entertainment LLP, produced by Boman Irani, Danesh Irani, Vikesh Bhutani, and Shujaat Saudagar.

Expressing her joy about the premiere, Shreya said, 'I am absolutely thrilled to be heading to Chicago for the South Asian Film Festival, especially on the opening night! It's an honor to have our work showcased on such a prestigious platform, and receiving this international recognition is incredibly fulfilling.' Notably, 'The Mehta Boys' marks Boman Irani's directorial debut.

Reflecting on working with Boman Irani, she added, 'This film is very special to me. Acting and being directed by Boman Irani sir is an experience I will always cherish. Collaborating with Oscar-winning writer Alexander Dinelaris at this stage of my career is something I'm immensely grateful for. Sir's knowledge and passion made every day on set a masterclass. I'm thankful to him for trusting me with this role.'

Shreya also conveyed her elation about the film's inclusion in an international festival. 'Having our film at the CSAFF, especially early in my career, is a dream come true. Knowing 'The Mehta Boys' will reach a broader audience fills me with gratitude. Working with such a dedicated cast and crew makes this recognition even more special,' she added. The premiere on September 20 will be followed by a conversation with the cast and crew, and a masterclass on the film's writing process by Boman Irani and Alexander Dinelaris Jr on September 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)