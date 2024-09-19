Left Menu

Pope Francis Approves Medjugorje Spiritual Devotion Amid Controversy

Pope Francis has approved a Catholic spiritual devotion in Medjugorje, Bosnia, without affirming the authenticity of alleged Virgin Mary apparitions reported since 1981. The Vatican acknowledged the 'positive fruits' of the spiritual experiences in the town, which remains a major pilgrimage site for Catholics globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:01 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis has given his approval to a Catholic spiritual devotion in Medjugorje, a Bosnian town long clouded by controversy over claims of appearances by the Virgin Mary to local residents, according to a Vatican announcement on Thursday. This endorsement by the Vatican's doctrinal office emphasizes the positive spiritual outcomes for Catholics associated with the town, rather than affirming the authenticity of the alleged apparitions.

Tuesday's statement seemingly concludes decades of Vatican investigations into these claimed visitations, first reported by six children in 1981. The scenario echoes the 19th-century apparitions in Lourdes, France, and those in Fatima, Portugal, over a century ago. The Bosnian village has since evolved into a significant pilgrimage destination, drawing hundreds of thousands annually and offering many a renewed sense of spirituality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

