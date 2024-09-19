Pope Francis Approves Medjugorje Spiritual Devotion Amid Controversy
Pope Francis has approved a Catholic spiritual devotion in Medjugorje, Bosnia, without affirming the authenticity of alleged Virgin Mary apparitions reported since 1981. The Vatican acknowledged the 'positive fruits' of the spiritual experiences in the town, which remains a major pilgrimage site for Catholics globally.
Pope Francis has given his approval to a Catholic spiritual devotion in Medjugorje, a Bosnian town long clouded by controversy over claims of appearances by the Virgin Mary to local residents, according to a Vatican announcement on Thursday. This endorsement by the Vatican's doctrinal office emphasizes the positive spiritual outcomes for Catholics associated with the town, rather than affirming the authenticity of the alleged apparitions.
Tuesday's statement seemingly concludes decades of Vatican investigations into these claimed visitations, first reported by six children in 1981. The scenario echoes the 19th-century apparitions in Lourdes, France, and those in Fatima, Portugal, over a century ago. The Bosnian village has since evolved into a significant pilgrimage destination, drawing hundreds of thousands annually and offering many a renewed sense of spirituality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vatican says 600,000 people attend Pope Francis' Mass in East Timor, or nearly half the country's population, reports AP.
Pope Francis Hails China as 'Promise and Hope' for the Catholic Church
Vatican Approves Medjugorje Pilgrimages Amid Economic Boom
Pope Francis Optimistic About Vatican-China Deal Renewal
Vatican’s Verdict Looms on Medjugorje Apparitions: Controversial Destinations Await Official Stance