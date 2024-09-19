Pope Francis Approves Medjugorje Spiritual Devotion Amid Controversy

Pope Francis has given his approval to a Catholic spiritual devotion in Medjugorje, a Bosnian town long clouded by controversy over claims of appearances by the Virgin Mary to local residents, according to a Vatican announcement on Thursday. This endorsement by the Vatican's doctrinal office emphasizes the positive spiritual outcomes for Catholics associated with the town, rather than affirming the authenticity of the alleged apparitions.

Tuesday's statement seemingly concludes decades of Vatican investigations into these claimed visitations, first reported by six children in 1981. The scenario echoes the 19th-century apparitions in Lourdes, France, and those in Fatima, Portugal, over a century ago. The Bosnian village has since evolved into a significant pilgrimage destination, drawing hundreds of thousands annually and offering many a renewed sense of spirituality.

