Vatican Remains Steadfast Amid Pope Francis' Health Crisis

Despite Pope Francis battling pneumonia, the Vatican continues its operations with senior officials handling daily decisions. The 2025 Holy Year preparations and various Vatican activities persist uninterrupted. Francis appointed Raffaella Petrini as a key figure in Vatican City governance amid ongoing travels by Vatican cardinals during this period.

Updated: 20-02-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:13 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis is currently in the hospital battling a case of pneumonia, yet operations at the Vatican remain steadfast. Senior Catholic cardinals and officials are managing daily decisions required to govern the Catholic Church's headquarters.

Raffaella Petrini is set to become the first female governor of Vatican City, a move announced while the pope is hospitalized. Meanwhile, other Vatican officials continue their duties and global travels.

The 2025 Catholic Holy Year preparations underway anticipate the arrival of millions of tourists, with thousands visiting daily despite the pope's health-related absence. His condition is stable, with slight improvements, according to recent updates.

