Vatican Remains Steadfast Amid Pope Francis' Health Crisis
Despite Pope Francis battling pneumonia, the Vatican continues its operations with senior officials handling daily decisions. The 2025 Holy Year preparations and various Vatican activities persist uninterrupted. Francis appointed Raffaella Petrini as a key figure in Vatican City governance amid ongoing travels by Vatican cardinals during this period.
Pope Francis is currently in the hospital battling a case of pneumonia, yet operations at the Vatican remain steadfast. Senior Catholic cardinals and officials are managing daily decisions required to govern the Catholic Church's headquarters.
Raffaella Petrini is set to become the first female governor of Vatican City, a move announced while the pope is hospitalized. Meanwhile, other Vatican officials continue their duties and global travels.
The 2025 Catholic Holy Year preparations underway anticipate the arrival of millions of tourists, with thousands visiting daily despite the pope's health-related absence. His condition is stable, with slight improvements, according to recent updates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pope Francis' Battle with Pneumonia: Age-Related Vulnerability and Treatment Pathways
Pope Francis Shows Improvement Amidst Double Pneumonia Battle
Pope Francis Faces Complex Health Challenges Amid Pneumonia Diagnosis
Pope Francis' Battle with Double Pneumonia: Health Implications and Global Context
Pope Francis’ Resilience: A Battle Against Double Pneumonia