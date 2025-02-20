Vatican Remains Steadfast Amid Pope Francis' Health Crisis

Pope Francis is currently in the hospital battling a case of pneumonia, yet operations at the Vatican remain steadfast. Senior Catholic cardinals and officials are managing daily decisions required to govern the Catholic Church's headquarters.

Raffaella Petrini is set to become the first female governor of Vatican City, a move announced while the pope is hospitalized. Meanwhile, other Vatican officials continue their duties and global travels.

The 2025 Catholic Holy Year preparations underway anticipate the arrival of millions of tourists, with thousands visiting daily despite the pope's health-related absence. His condition is stable, with slight improvements, according to recent updates.

