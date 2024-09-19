Left Menu

Saurabh Bharadwaj: AAP's Resilient Leader Retained in New Cabinet

Saurabh Bharadwaj, a seasoned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and three-time MLA from Greater Kailash, will continue in the new ministerial council led by Atishi. Bharadwaj, known for his strong defence of AAP and key roles in transport and environment, initially joined social work in 2005 before entering politics.

Updated: 19-09-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 19:33 IST
Saurabh Bharadwaj, a prominent leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and three-time MLA from Greater Kailash, has been reappointed to the new council of ministers led by chief minister-designate Atishi, set to take oath on September 21.

Bharadwaj, who transitioned from an engineering career to politics, previously served in the 49-day Arvind Kejriwal administration in December 2013, handling critical portfolios like transport and environment. However, he was not reinstated when AAP regained power in 2015.

The 44-year-old politician is noted for his vigorous defence of AAP and pointed criticisms of the BJP, famously demonstrating potential EVM tampering in the Delhi Assembly in 2017. After AAP's 2020 electoral victory, he held various significant departments before the recent cabinet reshuffle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

