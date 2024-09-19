Left Menu

Nepal Celebrates Ninth Constitution Day: Calls for Good Governance and Investment in Youth

On Constitution Day, Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel urged politicians to commit to good governance and value-based politics. Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli emphasized youth investment as a pathway to national development. Celebrations included a grand ceremony, a concert, and the opening of the Dharahara Tower replica.

Nepal marked its ninth Constitution Day with President Ram Chandra Paudel urging politicians to prioritize good governance and value-based politics. In an address at the President's Office, Paudel called for a commitment to national well-being, dignity, and sovereignty.

A grand ceremony at the Nepal Army pavilion in Tundikhel Open Ground saw participation from key figures including Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and House Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire. Oli highlighted the government's focus on youth investment through startups and self-employment schemes, calling for political and policy stability to drive development.

The day also featured a national concert in Kathmandu and the official opening of Dharahara Tower's replica, attracting thousands of visitors. Built on its original site, the tower symbolizes resilience, standing 72 meters tall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

