Tiger Attack in Chandrapur: Sixth Incident in Two Months

A tiger attacked and killed a shepherd named Devaji Warlu Raut in Mul tehsil of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district. This marks the sixth attack in two months in the region. Forest department officials have been alerted, and the victim's body has been sent for post-mortem. The Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve is located in this district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 19-09-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 21:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tiger attacked and killed a shepherd in Mul tehsil of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Thursday, marking the sixth such incident in nearly two months, according to a senior forest department officer.

The deceased, identified as Devaji Warlu Raut, was a resident of the Chicholi area in Mul tehsil, situated around 44km from the district headquarters. Raut was with a group of shepherds grazing cattle when the tiger attacked and killed him on the spot at around noon, an eyewitness reported.

Another shepherd, Bhauji Neware, rushed to Chicholi and informed the villagers, who then alerted forest department personnel. The victim's body was found in the forest and sent to a rural hospital in Mul for post-mortem. A team led by Buffer Zone Forest Range Officer Rahul Karekar later inspected the attack site. This incident follows five previous attacks since August, and a total of 14 people have been killed by tigers in the Chandrapur forest circle since the start of 2024. The district is home to the famous Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

