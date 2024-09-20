Heroes in the Hills: YouTubers Find Suspected Shooter's Body in Kentucky Wilderness

Fred and Sheila McCoy, renowned for their YouTube channel on the Hatfield-McCoy feud, became community heroes by finding the body of Joseph Couch, the suspect in the recent Kentucky interstate shooting that left five people injured. This discovery brought an end to a week-long, intense manhunt.

Kentucky State Police credited the McCoys for locating what is believed to be Couch's remains in rugged terrain near the shooting site. Authorities highlighted that once DNA testing is complete, the identification will be fully confirmed. 'For one week we turned into bounty hunters,' Fred McCoy said, reflecting on their tense week-long search.

The discovery has eased community tensions and anxieties that had caused schools to close and residents to remain on high alert. Laurel County Judge-Executive David Westerfield noted that people are starting to return to their normal lives. The McCoys are set to receive a $25,000 reward for their crucial role in the search, marking an extraordinary chapter in their retired lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)