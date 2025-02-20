Maharashtra Cyber Department Closes in on YouTuber Samay Raina: Controversy Intensifies

The Maharashtra Cyber Department has announced it will send a second summons to YouTuber Samay Raina, demanding his presence after he failed to attend a scheduled session on February 18. This is part of an ongoing investigation into controversial remarks made during a show, which has ignited public backlash.

Raina previously requested the department to allow him to provide his statement via videoconference due to his current stay in the United States; however, the request was denied. The controversy stems from inappropriate comments made by guest podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia on 'India's Got Latent,' which resulted in formal complaints.

The controversy has led to FIRs across various states, including Assam, where the Chief Minister confirmed police action. The Supreme Court has criticized Allahbadia's remarks and granted him interim protection, with conditions, urging government action on inappropriate content on platforms like YouTube.

(With inputs from agencies.)