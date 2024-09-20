Florence Pugh Opens Up About Battling Online Criticism And Embracing Authenticity
Actor Florence Pugh discusses facing criticism about her appearance, asserting the importance of being true to oneself. Pugh emphasizes her commitment to authenticity, both in her public persona and her acting career, despite the negativity on social media.
Actor Florence Pugh has spoken candidly about the criticism she faces concerning her appearance, revealing the emotional toll it takes on her. As reported by People, Pugh described the internet as 'a very mean place.'
Pugh shared that reading negative comments about her confidence and weight is painful, but she remains steadfast in being her true self. 'The one thing I always wanted to achieve was to never sell someone else, something that isn't the real me,' Pugh stated.
She emphasized that her intention is not to seek validation from others, but to resist portraying a false image on social media. 'I'm not a model. It's portraying a completely different version of myself that I don't necessarily believe in,' Pugh said. She underscored the importance of self-acceptance.
The actor explained that she now has a clear vision of who she is and what she wants to show to the world. 'I know who I want to be and I know what I look like. There's no insecurities about what I am anymore,' she declared. Pugh highlighted her dedication to authenticity in her acting roles, aiming to depict real, relatable human experiences.
Known for her roles in 'Lady Macbeth,' 'The Little Drummer Girl,' and 'Fighting with My Family,' Florence Pugh remains committed to presenting her true self both on and off the screen. (ANI)
