Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan Expresses Concern Over Contaminated Tirupati Temple 'Prasadam'

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday expressed alarm over the discovery of animal fat in Tirupati temple 'prasadam' (consecrated food). He proposed the establishment of a national board to address temple-related issues.

His comments came two days after TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous YSRCP government of using substandard ingredients, including animal fat, in making the temple laddus.

"We are all deeply disturbed by the findings of animal fat (fish oil, pork fat, and beef fat) mixed in Tirupati Balaji Prasad. Many questions need to be answered by the TTD board constituted by the then YCP Government," Kalyan said in a post on X.

Reaffirming that the NDA government in the southern state is committed to taking stringent action against those responsible for the adulterated laddus, Kalyan said the issue highlights broader concerns about the alleged desecration of temples, their land, and ritualistic practices.

Additionally, the Janasena party chief called for the formation of a 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board' at the national level to address all temple-related concerns in India.

"A debate needs to happen at a national level involving policymakers, religious heads, judiciary, citizens, media, and others in their respective domains," he added.

Kalyan urged everyone to unite to put an end to the desecration of 'Sanathana Dharma' (Hinduism) in any form.

(With inputs from agencies.)