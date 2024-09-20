Left Menu

Sabrina Carpenter Shines in Netflix's 'A Nonsense Christmas'

Sabrina Carpenter is set to star in 'A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter', a holiday variety music special premiering December 6 on Netflix. The singer will perform songs from her EP 'Fruitcake' along with other Christmas classics, in a show produced by OBB Pictures under her banner At Last Productions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:05 IST
Sabrina Carpenter Shines in Netflix's 'A Nonsense Christmas'
Sabrina Carpenter (Image source: Instagram/ @sabrinacarpenter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Singer Sabrina Carpenter will star in 'A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter', a holiday variety music special set to premiere on December 6, according to Variety. Netflix made the announcement on September 19.

Carpenter will perform songs from her holiday-themed EP 'Fruitcake', as well as other Christmas classics. 'The holidays have always been so special to me,' Carpenter said, adding, 'I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show, infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me.'

Carpenter's new album 'Short n' Sweet' debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200. Known for hits like 'Please Please Please' and 'Espresso', she described her album as her 'second big girl album,' reflecting her growth as an artist. Carpenter is producing 'A Nonsense Christmas' with OBB Pictures under her At Last Productions banner, Variety reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024