Sabrina Carpenter Shines in Netflix's 'A Nonsense Christmas'
Sabrina Carpenter is set to star in 'A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter', a holiday variety music special premiering December 6 on Netflix. The singer will perform songs from her EP 'Fruitcake' along with other Christmas classics, in a show produced by OBB Pictures under her banner At Last Productions.
- Country:
- United States
Singer Sabrina Carpenter will star in 'A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter', a holiday variety music special set to premiere on December 6, according to Variety. Netflix made the announcement on September 19.
Carpenter will perform songs from her holiday-themed EP 'Fruitcake', as well as other Christmas classics. 'The holidays have always been so special to me,' Carpenter said, adding, 'I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show, infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me.'
Carpenter's new album 'Short n' Sweet' debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200. Known for hits like 'Please Please Please' and 'Espresso', she described her album as her 'second big girl album,' reflecting her growth as an artist. Carpenter is producing 'A Nonsense Christmas' with OBB Pictures under her At Last Productions banner, Variety reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)