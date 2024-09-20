Sabrina Carpenter Shines in Netflix's 'A Nonsense Christmas'

Singer Sabrina Carpenter will star in 'A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter', a holiday variety music special set to premiere on December 6, according to Variety. Netflix made the announcement on September 19.

Carpenter will perform songs from her holiday-themed EP 'Fruitcake', as well as other Christmas classics. 'The holidays have always been so special to me,' Carpenter said, adding, 'I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show, infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me.'

Carpenter's new album 'Short n' Sweet' debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200. Known for hits like 'Please Please Please' and 'Espresso', she described her album as her 'second big girl album,' reflecting her growth as an artist. Carpenter is producing 'A Nonsense Christmas' with OBB Pictures under her At Last Productions banner, Variety reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)