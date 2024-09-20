Left Menu

Global Activists Rally as Major Climate Events Kick Off in NYC

Activists worldwide are staging protests demanding climate action as two significant weeklong climate events are set to begin in New York City. The youth-led group Fridays for Future is organizing these activities, which include a major protest across the Brooklyn Bridge. New York's Climate Week and the UN General Assembly will also address climate issues.

Activists geared up Friday for protests around the world to demand action on climate change just as a pair of major weeklong climate events were getting underway in New York City.

The youth-led group Fridays for Future, including its New York chapter, is orchestrating these efforts, such as a protest march across the Brooklyn Bridge followed by a rally that aims to attract over a thousand participants. More demonstrations are planned for the weekend.

The protests coincide with Climate Week NYC, an annual event promoting climate action, and the UN General Assembly, which is tackling multiple climate-related issues, including financial aid for poorer nations affected by climate change.

Activists in Berlin, Brussels, Rio de Janeiro, New Delhi, and London are also rallying. In Berlin, protesters demanded climate justice with signs like "Save the Climate" and "Coal is Over!" In London, activists called for increased funding to transition away from fossil fuels.

The New York protest targets fossil fuel companies, financial institutions supporting them, and political leaders who are underperforming on climate issues, says Helen Mancini, a high school senior and event organizer.

Youth climate protests began in August 2018 when Greta Thunberg staged a protest outside the Swedish parliament. Since then, global carbon dioxide emissions have risen by 2.15%, though the rate of increase is slowing, according to the Global Carbon Project.

The International Energy Agency reports mixed trends in fossil fuel emissions. Despite a decline in emissions from advanced economies and a significant growth in clean energy sources like solar and wind, fossil fuel emissions are still problematic.

Earth has warmed by more than 0.29 degrees Celsius since Thunberg started protesting. Last year set the record for the hottest year, with this year likely to exceed it, according to NOAA and Copernicus.

