‘The West Wing’ Cast Celebrates Show’s 25th Anniversary at the White House

During President Joe Biden's time away from the White House, actor Martin Sheen stepped into the spotlight at the Rose Garden to lead an inspiring call to service. The occasion was the 25th anniversary of the hit drama 'The West Wing', celebrated in an event organized by First Lady Jill Biden.

Sheen, along with other cast members, addressed the crowd with passionate speeches. He encouraged attendees to find their cause, reminiscent of his character President Jed Bartlet. Sheen's spirited performance resonated with both liberal and conservative attendees, including House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul and former Congressman Joe Walsh.

The event was rich with references to the show, from the US Marine Band's rendition of its theme song to cocktails named after iconic scenes. Creator Aaron Sorkin also spoke, recalling real-world political moments akin to those in 'The West Wing'. The celebration concluded with a light-hearted exchange involving the First Lady and Sorkin, underscoring the show's lasting influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)