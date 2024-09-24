Left Menu

Haroon Lorgat to Lead America's National Cricket League

Former ICC CEO Haroon Lorgat has been appointed commissioner of America's National Cricket League (NCL). Under his leadership, the NCL aims to popularize cricket in the US, launching the Sixty Strikes Tournament from October 4-14. Featuring top global players and veteran mentors, the NCL collaborates with SEE Holdings to promote sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 10:07 IST
Haroon Lorgat to Lead America's National Cricket League
  • Country:
  • United States

America's National Cricket League has made a groundbreaking move by appointing Haroon Lorgat, former CEO of the International Cricket Council, as its commissioner. This strategic decision aims to elevate the popularity of cricket in the United States.

Lorgat, who served as ICC CEO from 2008 to 2012, brings a wealth of experience, having overseen three World Cups and spearheading significant initiatives like the Decision Review System and enhanced anti-corruption measures. His leadership is expected to bring novel transformations to the sport's presence in the US.

The initiative kicks off with the inaugural Sixty Strikes Tournament, a 60-ball cricket format, scheduled from October 4 to 14 at the University of Dallas. The event marks the first national sports league collaboration with a university, anticipating a daily audience of approximately 4,000 attendees.

Backing this ambition, NCL's chairman Arun Agarwal highlighted the league's alignment with global cricket standards through ICC endorsement and introduced a partnership with sustainability leader SEE Holdings. The league will showcase top-tier players and veteran mentors, envisaging a sustainable future for cricket in America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024