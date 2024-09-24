Haroon Lorgat to Lead America's National Cricket League

America's National Cricket League has made a groundbreaking move by appointing Haroon Lorgat, former CEO of the International Cricket Council, as its commissioner. This strategic decision aims to elevate the popularity of cricket in the United States.

Lorgat, who served as ICC CEO from 2008 to 2012, brings a wealth of experience, having overseen three World Cups and spearheading significant initiatives like the Decision Review System and enhanced anti-corruption measures. His leadership is expected to bring novel transformations to the sport's presence in the US.

The initiative kicks off with the inaugural Sixty Strikes Tournament, a 60-ball cricket format, scheduled from October 4 to 14 at the University of Dallas. The event marks the first national sports league collaboration with a university, anticipating a daily audience of approximately 4,000 attendees.

Backing this ambition, NCL's chairman Arun Agarwal highlighted the league's alignment with global cricket standards through ICC endorsement and introduced a partnership with sustainability leader SEE Holdings. The league will showcase top-tier players and veteran mentors, envisaging a sustainable future for cricket in America.

