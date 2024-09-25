Left Menu

Renowned Puthiya Thalaimurai Journalist Abdul Rahman Passes Away at 43

Senior journalist Abdul Rahman of Puthiya Thalaimurai in Puducherry has died after a short illness, aged 43. Various political leaders expressed their condolences. Rahman is survived by his wife, daughter, and three sons. His last rites will be conducted later today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 25-09-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 11:15 IST
Senior journalist and reporter of Tamil news channel Puthiya Thalaimurai in Puducherry, Abdul Rahman, passed away following a brief illness in Karaikal on Wednesday. He was 43.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, AINRC legislator and former Minister Chandrapriyanga, and leaders of the DMK, BJP, and AIADMK expressed deep grief and sorrow over Rahman's passing. They conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.

According to family sources, Rahman is survived by his wife, daughter, and three sons. The last rites will be held later today.

