Award-Winning Film 'All We Imagine As Light' Set for France Release on October 2

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light', starring Kani Kusruti, is set to release in France on October 2. The Malayalam-Hindi film, which won the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, narrates the story of two Kerala nurses living in Mumbai and will also release across India soon.

  • India

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia's latest work, 'All We Imagine As Light', is slated for theatrical release across France on October 2, as announced by lead actor Kani Kusruti on Wednesday.

This news follows its limited release in Kerala on September 21 by Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media, after winning the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Starring Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha, the Malayalam-Hindi film portrays the life of two Kerala nurses in Mumbai. It's an Indo-French co-production between Chalk and Cheese Films (India) and petit chaos (France).

Kusruti, currently in Paris, shared her excitement about the France release on Instagram. 'Thrilled to see our film's poster in Paris! Grateful to be part of world cinema,' she wrote. The film will soon hit screens in all major Indian cities.

'All We Imagine As Light' made history as the first Indian film to win the Cannes' Grand Prix and is the first in 30 years to enter the European gala's main competition.

