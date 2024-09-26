Left Menu

Nintendo Unveils Museum, Cameron Joins Stability AI, and Coppola's Unique 'Megalopolis'

Nintendo will soon open a museum in Uji, Japan, showcasing its iconic gaming history. Meanwhile, director James Cameron has joined the board of AI startup Stability AI. Francis Ford Coppola defends his criticized film 'Megalopolis' as a unique narrative at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Updated: 26-09-2024 02:30 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 02:30 IST
Nintendo enthusiasts have something exciting to look forward to as the Japanese gaming giant announced it will open a museum next week in Uji, near its Kyoto headquarters. The museum will offer fans of 'Super Mario,' 'The Legend of Zelda,' as well as the Game Boy and Switch, a deep dive into the company's storied history, tracing its evolution from a playing card company founded in 1889 to a global gaming leader.

In other entertainment news, James Cameron, renowned for directing 'Titanic' and 'The Terminator,' has joined the board of artificial intelligence startup Stability AI. The move comes as generative AI technology continues to gain attention in Hollywood amidst rising production costs.

Celebrated director Francis Ford Coppola shared insights into his ambitious yet critically derided sci-fi film 'Megalopolis' during the Toronto International Film Festival. Coppola emphasized that the film's unique narrative separates it from conventional movies, which are often made under restrictive financial conditions.

