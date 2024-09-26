Left Menu

BSES, Tata Power-DDL Introduces Same-day 'Tatkal' Electricity Connection Scheme

The BSES and Tata Power-DDL have launched the 'Tatkal' scheme, offering same-day temporary electricity connections for festival events. This initiative aims to enhance festivities and reduce pollution by providing a sustainable alternative to diesel generators. Users can apply via various platforms including online and customer care centers.

BSES, Tata Power-DDL Introduces Same-day 'Tatkal' Electricity Connection Scheme
The BSES and Tata Power-DDL have introduced the 'Tatkal' scheme, facilitating same-day temporary electricity connections ahead of the festival season. Targeted at events like Durga Puja, Diwali melas, Ramlilas, and weddings, this initiative aims to improve festivities and decrease pollution levels.

Consumers can apply for new connections through the BSES website, mobile app, WhatsApp, or customer care centers. According to BSES, the 'Tatkal' service will not only enhance the festive spirit but also contribute to lowering air pollution by reducing reliance on diesel generators.

With the city's pollution levels peaking during winter and festival months, the initiative aligns with the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) launched by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). Same-day connections significantly cut down the previous waiting period of up to seven days, providing a cost-effective, hassle-free, and eco-friendly solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

