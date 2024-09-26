Opposition Questions Assam CM's Authority on Assam Accord Report

The opposition in Assam on Thursday questioned whether Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has the constitutional and legal rights to discuss the implementation of the Justice (Retd.) Biplab Kumar Sharma Committee report on the Assam Accord, arguing that it is a central panel's responsibility.

Union Home Ministry had in January 2019 formed a high-level committee (HLC) headed by retired Union secretary M P Bezbaruah, but six of the nine original members declined to join, leading to its reconstitution in July of the same year with 14 members and Justice (Retd.) Sharma as chairman.

"The report has not been submitted to the Centre yet. Unless the MHA accepts it, how can the CM speak about implementing the recommendations? Does he even have the constitutional and legal rights to speak on behalf of the Centre?" Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi asked during a press conference.

Gogoi, who showed a copy of the document, noted that the report lacks a signature from Satyendra Garg, the then joint secretary in the Union Home Ministry and the Centre's nominee in the panel. He also accused the CM of using the Assam Accord topic to divert attention from issues like alleged corruption and property acquisitions by Sarma's family and government.

In a separate statement, Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah accused Sarma of using the report as a political tool to regain popularity ahead of the panchayat polls and assembly elections, saying, "The report was in cold storage for over four and a half years and has suddenly been brought out."

Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan alleged that CM Sarma is "fuelling his communal politics" with the report. Bhuyan criticized Sarma for stating that the recommendations would apply only in specific parts of Assam, which contradicts the committee's intention for statewide implementation.

The CM on Wednesday said that the Assam cabinet had decided to implement 57 out of 67 recommendations provided by the Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma Committee on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. Originally signed in 1985 after a violent anti-foreigner movement, the Assam Accord aims to detect and deport foreigners who entered Assam after March 25, 1971.

