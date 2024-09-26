Lady Gaga Dazzles At 'Joker: Folie a Deux' Premiere with Fiance Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga made a stunning appearance at the London premiere of 'Joker: Folie a Deux' accompanied by her fiance Michael Polansky, as reported by People. She also posed for photographs with her co-star, Joaquin Phoenix.

For the event, Gaga wore a red gown designed by Celine by Hedi Slimane. Polansky opted for a classic black suit, also from Celine by Hedi Slimane. Gaga's floor-length dress featured a v-neckline and pleated skirt, complemented by a cropped long-sleeve jacket with voluminous puffy sleeves.

She accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and selected turquoise eyeshadow, winged liner, and a teardrop made of crystals under one eye for her makeup. To complete her look, she chose red lipstick to match her gown and styled her hair in a black bob cut with red highlights and short bangs. According to People, Gaga and Polansky went public with their relationship in 2020 and made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival premiere of 'Joker: Folie a Deux' on September 4.

Weeks later, they confirmed their relationship during Super Bowl weekend in Miami, and Gaga announced their engagement in July 2024. Initially, they kept their engagement private, sharing the news only with close friends and family.

A source also mentioned that Gaga and Polansky are now planning their wedding, exciting their loved ones. Todd Phillips' musical psychological thriller 'Joker: Folie a Deux' received a standing ovation at the 81st Venice International Film Festival.

The sequel to the 2019 film 'Joker' is slated to hit theaters on October 4, 2024. The original 'Joker' won the Golden Lion at Venice in 2019 and was a major success both critically and commercially. It garnered 11 Oscar nominations, with Joaquin Phoenix winning Best Actor and Hildur Gudnadottir winning for Original Score, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever. In this sequel, Phoenix reprises his role as the Joker, with Lady Gaga joining as Harley Quinn. The supporting cast includes Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey, with Zazie Beetz returning as Sophie from the first film. The sequel is reportedly a musical, elaborating on Phoenix's dance scenes from the original film.

