AMLO's Morning Briefings: A Daily Ritual of Populism and Connection

Every day at 7 a.m., President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador steps onto a stage in Mexico's National Palace, addressing a room full of reporters and social media personalities. 'Buenos días, look alive!' the 70-year-old leader announces, setting the tone for his nearly six-year-old media briefings known as 'las mañaneras.'

Throughout his term, these briefings have been a powerful tool, providing him with a direct line to his political base. Broadcast live on various channels and online, the sessions often exceed three hours and are characterized by Lopez Obrador's folksy populism.

Critics claim the briefings are rife with falsehoods and personal attacks, but his supporters, who tune in religiously, view them as enlightening. As López Obrador prepares to leave office, these briefings remain a symbol of the political force he has become, a tough act for his successor, Claudia Sheinbaum, to follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)