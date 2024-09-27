AMLO's Morning Briefings: A Daily Ritual of Populism and Connection
Every morning at 7 a.m., President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador conducts 'las mañaneras,' prolonged media briefings that are broadcast live. These sessions, which have run throughout his nearly six-year term, serve as a direct line to his political base. Critics argue they are filled with falsehoods, but supporters view them as eye-opening revelations.
Critics claim the briefings are rife with falsehoods and personal attacks, but his supporters, who tune in religiously, view them as enlightening. As López Obrador prepares to leave office, these briefings remain a symbol of the political force he has become, a tough act for his successor, Claudia Sheinbaum, to follow.
