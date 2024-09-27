Left Menu

SKF India Earns ‘Most Preferred Workplace for Women’ Recognition

SKF India has been honored as a ‘Most Preferred Workplace for Women’ by a leading media organization. This accolade highlights the company's commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive work environment. Several initiatives, including the Women’s Leadership Programme, have been pivotal in achieving this success. SKF remains dedicated to employee growth and well-being.

Pune | Updated: 27-09-2024 13:03 IST
SKF India, a leading technology and solutions provider of bearings and services, has been honored as a 'Most Preferred Workplace for Women' by a prominent media organization.

This significant recognition highlights SKF India's commitment to creating a supportive and inclusive workplace for women, showcasing its exemplary HR policies and practices.

Mukund Vasudevan, Managing Director of SKF India Ltd, expressed pride in receiving the accolade, noting that it underscores the company's focus on diversity, inclusion, and exceptional work environments. Among the notable initiatives is the Women's Leadership Programme, SHE Leads, which aims to empower women employees through skill development and comprehensive career support.

The company's efforts in attracting, developing, and retaining female talent are further strengthened by an Employee Resource Group dedicated to increasing women's representation in the workforce.

Ranjan Kumar, Director at SKF India, emphasized that the recognition validates the company's steadfast dedication to diversity and inclusive practices, which are crucial for both personal and organizational success.

Additionally, SKF India was recognized as one of the 'Top 25 Best Companies to Work for in India' for 2023 by Business Today – Taggd rankings, reflecting the overall positive perception among the working population.

SKF India continues to focus on enhancing its employer brand through talent development, upskilling, and fostering an inclusive workplace environment, aligning with its global commitment to employee growth and sustainability.

