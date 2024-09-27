Lady Gaga Embraces 38 with New Challenges, Love, and 'Joker' Role

Lady Gaga recently opened up about her experiences as a 38-year-old pop superstar while promoting her forthcoming film, 'Joker: Folie a Deux'. The Grammy and Oscar-winning artist expressed pride in her age and the excitement that comes with embracing new career challenges.

Discussing her life and future, Gaga commented on her relationship with fiance Michael Polansky, saying, 'I am so happy to be in love, and I'm so excited to have a family, so that's definitely number one. But also, I really believe in the ability to grow as a person,' as reported by People magazine. She emphasized the significance of personal growth, sharing, 'I think that feeling can give everybody hope, and I just want to keep growing, too.'

Regarding her current phase as a pop star, she shared, 'It's kind of fun to embrace the challenge of being a 38-year-old pop star and figuring out who I want to be now and what I want to say because I really love women,' in a statement obtained by People magazine. Gaga also expressed her aspiration to be a meaningful voice within her community, stating, 'I really want to be a voice that deserves to be part of our community.'

Throughout the interview, the 'A Star Is Born' actress reminisced about her earlier work, particularly her writing in 'The Manifesto of Little Monsters,' shared with fans in the super deluxe box set of 2010's 'The Fame Monster'. She underscored her deep-rooted passion for entertaining, saying, 'I love being an entertainer -- like, truly, in my heart, and I always have.'

Gaga elaborated on her strong connection with fans, noting, 'It's not a job for me. It's just a total gift because it's how I found a sense of safety for myself in my life.' She explained that this bond provides her with a feeling of protection and understanding.

'Joker: Folie a Deux' is set to premiere on October 4, with Gaga also releasing a conceptual companion album, 'Harlequin', inspired by her character Harleen "Lee" Quinzel (a.k.a. Harley Quinn), on September 27. (ANI)

